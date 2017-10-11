BRIEF-Kroger says exploring strategic alternatives for convenience store business​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* Reaffirms 2017 guidance‍​ - SEC filing

* As a result of review of assets, decided to explore strategic alternatives including potential sale, of convenience store business​

* Hired Goldman Sachs & Co to identify, review and evaluate options - SEC filing‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $115.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect identical supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel, of 0.5% to 1.0% for remainder of fiscal 2017​‍​

* Neither Supermarket Fuel Centers nor Turkey Hill Dairy is included in review of strategic alternatives​

* Expects to generate more than $4 billion of free cash flow over the next three years ‍​

* “Restock Kroger Plan” is expected to generate $400 million in incremental operating margin by 2020‍​

* Plans to invest an incremental $500 million in human capital over next three years​

* Intends to expand its "alternative revenue streams", including driving media and advertising revenue​