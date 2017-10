Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kronos Worldwide Inc:

* On September 26, 2017, units entered into a seventh amendment agreement relating to a facility agreement dated June 25, 2002

* Amendment reduced maximum borrowing under European revolving credit facility from EUR120 million to EUR90 million - SEC filing ​

* Amendment extends maturity date of European revolving credit facility from September 27, 2017 to September 26, 2022​ - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2xFrUHU) Further company coverage: