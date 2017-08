June 26 (Reuters) - Key Safety Systems says:

* plans to retain "substantially all" of Takata Corp's workers globally on comparable employment terms

* doesn't intend to shut down Takata factories in Japan

* plans to keep Takata's supply contracts for inflators not related to recalls

* Takata, KSS working to finalise definitive agreement in coming weeks

* expects transaction to be completed in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)