Dec 20 (Reuters) - KUDELSKI SA:

* KUDELSKI GROUP TRANSFORMATION IS ACCELERATING IN H2 2017

* OPERATING INCOME FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN USD 45-65 MILLION GUIDANCE

* MATERIAL IMPACT OF RESTRUCTURING IS EXPECTED FOR 2017 AND 2018 AS WELL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)