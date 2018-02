BRIEF-Kudelski Says ‍Operating Income Excl Restructuring Costs At USD 48.1 Million In 2017​

Feb 14 (Reuters) - KUDELSKI SA:

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2018: REVENUES IN LINE WITH 2017, OPERATING INCOME USD 30-45 MILLION BEFORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS​

* ‍PROPOSING A CASH DISTRIBUTION (DIVIDEND) OF CHF 0.10 PER BEARER SHARE​

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP BY 7.1% TO USD 1‘068.7 MILLION​

* ‍OPERATING INCOME EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS DECREASED FROM USD 113.5 MILLION TO USD 48.1 MILLION IN 2017​