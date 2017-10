Oct 16 (Reuters) - KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG :

* 9MTH NET TURNOVER INCREASED BY 10.4 PER CENT TO CHF 13,525 MILLION

* 9MTH GROSS PROFIT UP BY 4.8 PER CENT TO CHF 5,136 MILLION

* 9MTH EBITDA IMPROVED BY 2.8 PER CENT TO CHF 840 MILLION

* 9MTH EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD UP BY 1.3 PER CENT TO CHF 540 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2hJfk2Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)