Nov 22 (Reuters) - KUROS:

* MAY SECURE EQUITY FINANCING OF UP TO CHF 30 MILLION

* ‍YORKVILLE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE UP TO CHF 30 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING OVER A 36-MONTH PERIOD

* ‍EQUITY FINANCING IN INDIVIDUAL TRANCHES OF UP TO CHF 1,000,000 EACH​

* ‍IN EXCHANGE FOR FUNDS TO BE PROVIDED, YORKVILLE WILL RECEIVE KUROS SHARES​