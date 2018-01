Jan 15 (Reuters) - Kuuhubb Inc:

* REPORTS STRONG QUARTER PERFORMANCE

* ‍PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RESULTS INDICATE GROSS REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY US$6.2 MILLION DURING THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS ("MAU") REACHING OVER 7 MILLION MAU IN DECEMBER 2017​