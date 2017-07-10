FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Kyoritsu Maintenance's operating profit likely fell 7 pct to around 2.3 bln yen in April-June quarter - Nikkei‍​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午5点13分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Kyoritsu Maintenance's operating profit likely fell 7 pct to around 2.3 bln yen in April-June quarter - Nikkei‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei‍​:

* Kyoritsu Maintenance's operating profit likely slipped 7% on the year to around 2.3 billion yen ($20.1 million) in the April-June quarter - Nikkei‍​

* Kyoritsu Maintenance Co's sales for April-June quarter are seen climbing 10 percent to about 35.5 billion yen - Nikkei

* Kyoritsu Maintenance is expected to maintain FY forecast, calling for sales to climb 9% to 148.2 billion yen, operating profit to grow 3% to 12.2 billion yen- Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2uIU4zT) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below