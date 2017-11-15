BRIEF-L Brands Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Nov 15 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $2.618 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.57 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L Brands Inc - ‍expects 2017 q4 earnings per share to be $1.95 to $2.10​

* L Brands Inc - ‍comparable sales decreased 1 percent for q3 ended oct. 28, 2017​

* L Brands - ‍for Q3, exit of Swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 2 percent points to total co and Victoria’s Secret comp sales​

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $3.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S