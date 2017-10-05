FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-L Brands Sept sales rose 1 pct to $981.6 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日 / 上午11点26分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-L Brands Sept sales rose 1 pct to $981.6 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc:

* L Brands reports september 2017 sales

* September sales rose 1 percent to $981.6 million

* September same store sales fell 2 percent

* L Brands Inc - ‍September hurricanes had about a 1 point negative impact to September total sales​

* L Brands - ‍for Sept, exit of swim, apparel categories had a negative impact of about 2 percentage points to total company comparable sales

* L Brands - ‍for sept, exit of swim and apparel categories had negative impact of about 3 percent points to Victoria’s Secret comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

