Oct 26 (Reuters) - La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co

* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and recent corporate progress

* Q3 loss per share $1.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* La Jolla Pharmaceutical-‍as of Sept 30, 2017, co had $120.8 million in cash,cash equivalents, versus $65.7 million of cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: