BRIEF-La-Z-Boy Inc Entered Settlement Agreement And Release With Megdal Associates, Others‍​

Dec 27 (Reuters) - La-Z-Boy Inc:

* LA-Z-BOY INC - ON DECEMBER 21, 2017, CO ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE WITH MEGDAL ASSOCIATES, OTHERS‍​

* LA-Z-BOY - ‍SETTLEMENT RELATED TO CIVIL LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST CO OVER CONTRACT MEGDAL CLAIMED REQUIRED CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS FOR CERTAIN POWER UNITS​

* LA-Z-BOY - ‍UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, PARTIES SETTLED LEGAL DISPUTE WITH NO ADMISSION OF LIABILITY, WRONGDOING OR RESPONSIBILITY BY ANY OF PARTIES​

* LA-Z-BOY - UNDER SETTLEMENT, PARTIES RELEASED EACH OTHER FROM ALL FUTURE, PAST CLAIMS UNDER CONTRACT, CO AGREED TO PAY MEGDAL SUM OF $13.5 MILLION​

* LA-Z-BOY SAYS ‍WITH ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT, CO TO RECOGNIZE ADDITIONAL CHARGE OF $4.1 MILLION IN Q3 FISCAL 2018​