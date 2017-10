Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd:

* ‍Geraldine Picaud appointed group CFO at Lafargeholcim​

* ‍ron Wirahadiraksa, current CFO, has decided to pursue opportunities outside group​

* Lafargeholcim - ‍appointment of Geraldine Picaud as Chief Financial Officer of co and member of executive committee with effect from 1 Feb 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: