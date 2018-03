March 2 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS HOPES TO DO‘A LOT’ OF BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS THIS YEAR

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS INVESTMENT WILL BE A MIXTURE OF ORGANIC GROWTH AND ACQUISITIONS THIS YEAR

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS INVESTMENT WILL COME IN NORTH AMERICA, LATIN AMERICA, INDIA

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO CLOSE DOWN OFFICES IN PARIS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS THINKS INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING IN THE U.S. CAN ONLY GO UP