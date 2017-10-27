FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says the previous forecasts were too optimistic
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月27日 / 凌晨5点59分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says the previous forecasts were too optimistic

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd

* LafargeHolcim CEO says business review is still ongoing

* Lafargeholcim CEO says more details of action plan at full year results

* LafargeHolcim CEO says the last forecasts we had were on the optimistic side

* LafargeHolcim CEO says strategy is moving more towards growth rather than cost cutting

* LafargeHolcim CEO says 7 billion sfr operating ebitda target for 2018 no longer an aim

* LafargeHolcim CEO says chairman backs new targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

