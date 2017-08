July 26 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Lafargeholcim COO says sees no impact on Russia business from proposed U.S. Sanctions

* LafargeHolcim COO says sees positive contribution from Russian business

* LafargeHolcim says will fully cooperate with French inquiry into payments to armed groups in Syria

* Lafargeholcim says no indication of action from the U.S. regarding Syrian payments to armed groups