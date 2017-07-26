FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will look at it
2017年7月26日 / 早上6点05分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will look at it

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd

* Lafargeholcim CEO says divestment programme will be completed this year

* LafargeHolcim COO says we are increasing pace of roll out for retail in emerging markets

* LafargeHolcim says confident of reaching 2018 targets

* Lafargeholcim says lower market demand does not impair ability to reach targets

* LafargeHolcim Chairman says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will certainly look at it

* LafargeHolcim says targets can be reached despite expected lower market cement markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

