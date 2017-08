July 26 (Reuters) - Lake Shore Bancorp Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Says Q2 2017 net interest income increased $380,000, or 10.1%, to $4.2 million as compared to 2016 Q2

* Says Lake Shore, MHC which holds 3,636,875, or 59.6% of co's total outstanding stock, elected to waive receipt of dividend on its shares Source text: (bit.ly/2vJsUtk) Further company coverage: