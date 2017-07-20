BRIEF-Lakeland Bancorp increases earnings by 17 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Lakeland Bancorp Inc:

* Lakeland Bancorp increases earnings by 17pct

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.28

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.10per share

* Lakeland Bancorp Inc - net interest income for Q2 of 2017 was $41.4 million, compared to $35.1 million for same period in 2016

* Lakeland Bancorp Inc - tangible book value per share increased to $9.05 at June 30, 2017, an annualized increase of 9.5pct for quarter

* Lakeland Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest margin was 3.41pct compared to 3.33pct in prior quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S