FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says Q1 sales rose 12.7 pct to $23 mln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月14日 / 晚上8点46分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says Q1 sales rose 12.7 pct to $23 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - Lakeland Industries Inc

* Lakeland Industries Inc. reports strong growth in revenues, profits and free cash flow for fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 sales rose 12.7 percent to $23 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Lakeland Industries Inc - total capital expenditures for fiscal year 2018 is budgeted at approximately $1.0 million

* Lakeland industries inc says uk sales in the quarter decreased by $0.3 million or 10.7% mostly due to uncertainty in economy as a result of Brexit

* Lakeland Industries Inc - Q1 diluted earnings per share of $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below