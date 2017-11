Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp:

* Lam Research Corporation announces $2.3 billion capital return program

* Lam Research Corp - ‍has approved a $2 billion share repurchase authorization, with execution planned over next 12 to 18 months​

* Lam Research Corp - ‍has approved a 11% increase of company’s quarterly dividend​

* Lam Research Corp - ‍sets quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock​