Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp:

* LAM RESEARCH PROMOTES TIM ARCHER TO PRESIDENT

* LAM RESEARCH CORP - ‍ARCHER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY​

* LAM RESEARCH CORP - ‍MARTIN ANSTICE, LAM'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CURRENT PRESIDENT, WILL CONTINUE AS CEO​