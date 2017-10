BRIEF-Lam Research reports results for quarter ended September 24, 2017

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp

* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended September 24, 2017

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $3.46

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $3.21

* Quarterly revenue $2.48 billion

* Lam Research Corp qtrly ‍shipments of $2.38 billion​

* Lam Research Corp sees December quarter GAAP ‍net income per diluted share $3.40 plus or minus $0.12​

* Lam Research Corp sees December quarter non-GAAP ‍net income per diluted share $3.65 plus or minus $0.12​

* Lam Research Corp sees ‍for December 2017 quarter U.S. GAAP revenue $2.55 billion +/- $100 million​

* Lam Research Corp sees ‍for December 2017 quarter U.S. GAAP shipments $2.60 billion +/- $100 million​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $12.92, revenue view $9.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.28, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: