Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc:

* LAMB WESTON NAMES PETER J. BENSEN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS - BENSEN SERVED AS MCDONALD‘S CORPORATION‘S CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER FROM MARCH 2015 UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT IN SEPTEMBER 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: