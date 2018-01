Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd:

* LAMELEE ANNOUNCES LOI FOR RTO WITH AURA HEALTH CORP.

* LAMELEE IRON ORE - ENTERED LOI WHEREBY PARTIES TO COMPLETE BUSINESS COMBINATION BY WAY OF A TRANSACTION THAT WILL HAVE REVERSE TAKEOVER OF CO BY AURA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: