BRIEF-Lancaster COLONY reports first quarter sales and earnings

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lancaster Colony Corp

* Lancaster Colony reports first quarter sales and earnings

* Q1 sales $298.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $298.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lancaster Colony Corp - ‍looking ahead to fiscal Q2, expect higher freight costs to persist​

* Lancaster Colony - ‍in Q2, also anticipate commodity costs to remain a headwind with eggs, soybean oil, dairy ingredients showing cost increases​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: