BRIEF-Landec Corp To Discontinue Operations Of Its Food Export Trading Business Unit At End Of Fiscal 2018

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Landec Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUATION OF FOOD EXPORT BUSINESS CONSISTENT WITH MARGIN ENHANCEMENT INITIATIVE AND UPDATES THIRD QUARTER FY18 INCOME TAX BENEFIT AND GUIDANCE

* SEES CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 WILL INCREASE ABOUT 9% TO 11%

* LANDEC - IN FISCAL Q3, WILL RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-RECURRING INCOME TAX BENEFIT

* TO DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS OF ITS FOOD EXPORT TRADING BUSINESS SEGMENT AT END OF FISCAL 2018

* DURING Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 EXPECT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $146 MILLION TO $148 MILLION

* DURING Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 EXPECT EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.54 TO $0.59

