Nov 1 (Reuters) - Landmark Bancorp Inc

* Qtrly loss per share ‍$0.67​

* Net interest income was $6.6 million for quarter ended September 30, 2017, an increase of $50,000, or 0.8%, from Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2xLEYLb) Further company coverage: