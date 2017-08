BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure posts Q2 rental revenue of $21.8 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Landmark infrastructure partners lp reports second quarter 2017 results

* Landmark infrastructure partners lp says rental revenue for quarter ended june 30, 2017 increased 69% to $12.8 million compared to q2 of 2016

* Landmark infrastructure partners lp says partnership's sponsor has expressed its intent to offer us right to purchase $200 million of assets in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)