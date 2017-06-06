FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lands' End Q1 loss per share $0.24
2017年6月6日

BRIEF-Lands' End Q1 loss per share $0.24

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Lands End Inc:

* Lands' End announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $268.4 million versus $273.4 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.1 percent

* Lands End Inc qtrly ‍gross margin was 45.7% as compared to 47.4% in Q1 last year​

* Inventory remained flat at $309.9 million as of April 28, 2017 and as of April 29, 2016

* Lands End Inc says expect to continue to see improvements in business as co move through remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

