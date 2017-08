BRIEF-Landstar System Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.89

July 26 (Reuters) - Landstar System Inc

* Reports Q2 revenue of $870 million, up 12 percent

* Landstar system reports diluted earnings per share of $0.89 on record second quarter revenue of $870 million

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.88 to $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Landstar system inc- ‍revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was 3 percent higher in 2017 q2 compared to 2016 q2​

* Landstar system inc - ‍board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share​

* Landstar system inc - expect 2017 q3 revenue to be similar to company's 2017 q2 revenue

* Landstar system inc- ‍"pricing environment for our truckload services continued to show slow improvement in 2017 q2"​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $860.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Landstar system inc - ‍through first few weeks of july, we have experienced normal seasonal uptick in revenue per load on loads hauled via truck​

