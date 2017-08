Aug 10 (Reuters) - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Lanesborough REIT reports 2017 second quarter results

* Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly negative ‍funds from operations $1.6 million versus negative ffo of $4.3 million last year

* Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly negative ‍adjusted funds from operations $1.7 million versus negative $4.5 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: