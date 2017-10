Oct 30 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Lannett and Celgene enter into settlement and license agreement related to Thalomid

* Lannett - ‍subject to FDA approval of co’s ANDA for thalidomide, co intends to launch product under terms of license agreement, which are confidential​

* Lannett-‍license agreement permits co to manufacture, market in U.S. generic thalidomide product as of Aug 1, 2019 or earlier under certain circumstances​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: