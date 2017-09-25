FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lannett's board of directors initiates CEO search
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日 / 上午11点06分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Lannett's board of directors initiates CEO search

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* Lannett’s board of directors initiates CEO search

* Lannett Company Inc - ‍board has retained a leading executive search firm to identify potential candidates to assume role of CEO​

* Lannett Company Inc - during search process, Bedrosian will remain a member of board of directors

* Lannett company - after appointment of successor, expected that Bedrosian to remain with co in strategic advisory role

* Lannett Company-filed a 505(b)(2) new drug application with U.S. FDA for cocaine hydrochloride topical solution​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

