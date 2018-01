Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc:

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS-ON DEC. 30, 2017, LANTHEUS MEDICAL ENTERED BINDING EXTENSION OF SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH JUBILANT DRAX IMAGES,EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018 ​

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - ‍LMI WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPLY TRIAD WITH TECHNELITE GENERATORS, XENON, NEUROLITE AND OTHER PRODUCTS THROUGH 2020 - SEC FILING​

* LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC - ‍EXTENDED SUPPLY AGREEMENT WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 31, 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: