* Lantronix settles patent enforcement suit against USR IOT

* Lantronix Inc - ‍Under terms of settlement, defendant agreed to cease and desist sale of “alleged infringing products” in U.S.

* Lantronix - ‍Under terms of settlement, Lantronix reserved right to enforce its foreign patents in other countries around world​