5 天前
BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum Q2 earnings per share $0.25
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月7日 / 晚上9点15分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum Q2 earnings per share $0.25

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo petroleum announces 2017 second-quarter financial and operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍produced 58,632 BOE per day in q2, an increase of approximately 23%​

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - increasing anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance to a range of 16% - 19% as compared to 2016

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - ‍in Q3 of 2017, laredo expects to complete 15 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 9,900 feet​

* Qtrly total revenues $187 million versus $146.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

