BRIEF-Largo says termination and waiver of March, June capitalization requirements

July 12 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd

* Largo announces termination and waiver of March and June 2017 capitalization requirements, respectively, by Brazilian banks

* Largo Resources Ltd- ‍lenders under company's existing debt facilities have agreed to terminate US$5 million March 2017 capital injection requirement​

* Largo Resources - Vanádio de Maracás will pay, out of cash flow from operations, about CDN$13 million in amounts owing to lenders over course of 2017​

* Largo Resources -lenders under existing debt facilities agreed to postpone additional US$5 million June 2017 capitalization requirement until Dec 31, 2017

* Largo Resources - lenders agreed if co complies with payment obligation then on Dec 31, 2017, June 2017 capitalization requirement will be terminated