Jan 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* LARTRUVO(OLARATUMAB) APPROVED IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED SOFT TISSUE SARCOMA IN ADULTS

* ELI LILLY CANADA INC - HEALTH CANADA HAS ISSUED NOTICE OF COMPLIANCE WITH CONDITIONS FOR LARTRUVO

* ELI LILLY CANADA - CONFIRMATORY PHASE 3 TRIAL IS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY TO FURTHER VERIFY CLINICAL BENEFIT OF OLARATUMAB