FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点49分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp:

* Las Vegas Sands reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 revenue $3.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Las vegas sands corp - qtrly consolidated adjusted property ebitda increased 26.5 pct to $1.21 billion, with margin increasing 240 basis points to 38.5 pct

* Sands macao generated revenue of $161 million and adjusted property ebitda of $39 million in q2

* Las Vegas Sands Corp - total net revenues for sands china ltd. (scl) increased 23.0% to $1.82 billion in q2 of 2017, compared to $1.48 billion in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below