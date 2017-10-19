BRIEF-Lasalle Hotel Properties Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lasalle Hotel Properties:

* Lasalle Hotel Properties reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

* Lasalle Hotel Properties - qtrly FFO per share ‍$0.66​

* Lasalle Hotel Properties qtrly ‍revpar decreased 3.6% to $219.38, driven by 3.6 pct decline in average daily rate to $243.31 & flat occupancy at 90.2 pct​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lasalle Hotel Properties - ‍expects marker waterfront resort will resume full operations by end of october 2017​

* Lasalle Hotel Properties - ‍southernmost beach resort key west expected to fully re-open its remaining rooms in phases throughout q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: