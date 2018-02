BRIEF-LaSalle Hotel Properties Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.10

Feb 20 (Reuters) - LaSalle Hotel Properties:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $257.5 MILLION VERSUS $289.5 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 BASE CASE NET LOSS OF $7.8 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 BASE CASE REVPAR CHANGE OF NEGATIVE 8.5%

* SEES Q1 2018 BASE CASE ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE/UNIT $0.27

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BASE CASE NET INCOME $68 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BASE CASE REVPAR CHANGE OF NEGATIVE 2.0%

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BASE CASE ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE/UNIT $2.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15, REVENUE VIEW $263.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06, REVENUE VIEW $230.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75, REVENUE VIEW $1.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND UNITHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE/UNIT $0.53

* QTRLY FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND UNITHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE/UNIT $0.49