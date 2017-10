BRIEF-lastminute.com EGM votes in favor of proposed items​

Sept 22 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV

* ‍EGM VOTES IN FAVOR OF ALL PROPOSED ITEMS WHICH RELATE TO THE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: TO BUY UP TO 33.3% OF THE TOTAL ISSUED CAPITAL THROUGH A PARTIAL SELF-TENDER OFFER, TO REDUCE IT THROUGH THE CANCELLATION OF THE SHARES REPURCHASED DURING THE PSTO, TO REDUCE IT THROUGH THE CANCELLATION OF PART OF THE TREASURY SHARES ALREADY OWNED​

* ‍DEPOSITS RESOLUTION CONCERNING CANCELLATION OF 765,017 SHARES (AMOUNT CORRESPONDING TO 5.23% OF TOTAL ISSUED CAPITAL)​

* ‍REMAINING 528,890 SHARES WILL BE KEPT TO SERVE COMPANY SHARE-BASED LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)