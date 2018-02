Feb 5 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* CORE BUSINESS CONFIRMS POSITIVE TREND AND PERFORMED BETTER THAN IN 2016 BOTH AT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LEVEL

* EXPECTS FOR 2017 €10-11MLN LOWER ADJUSTED EBITDA VERSUS 2016 FIGURES OF €28.6MLN

* CASH AT END OF YEAR WAS EUR52M (EUR60.2M IN 2016)

* EXPECTS FOR 2017 NET LOSS OF (€8-9M) AGAINST NET EARNINGS OF €6.7M IN 2016