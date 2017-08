BRIEF-lastminute.com H1 adj. EBITDA down 45.1 pct at EUR 9.5 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* H1 REVENUES (EXPECTED AT -4.5% VERSUS 1H2016) ARE DOWN -2.2% TO € 130.3 MILLION AGAINST € 133.2 MILLION LAST YEAR‍​

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS DOWN 45.1% TO € 9.5 MILLION VERSUS € 17.3 MILLION REPORTED IN THE 1H2016‍​

* H1 EAT (EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE BY € 1.5/2.0 MILLION) IS POSITIVE BY € 0.07 MILLION VERSUS € 4.1 MILLION REPORTED IN 1H2016;

* FOR 2017, THE MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS THE FULL YEAR GUIDANCE IN LINE WITH 2016 RESULTS AT REVENUE AND EBITDA LEVEL‍​