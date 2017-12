Dec 15 (Reuters) - LASTMINUTE.COM NV:

* LASTMINUTE.COM - INTENTION TO LAUNCH A PARTIAL SELF TENDER OFFER FOR 15% OF ITS OWN SHARES AT A FIXED PRICE OF CHF 16.00 PER SHARE​

* ‍EXPECTED CASH OUT OF AROUND CHF 35 MILLION OR EUR 30 MILLION.​

* ‍PSTO SHALL EXTEND TO 2,193,395 SHARES OF COMPANY​