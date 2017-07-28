FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Corp and Invecas enters into an agreement
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午10点29分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor Corp and Invecas enters into an agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp

* Lattice Semiconductor says on July 27, 2017, co and Invecas entered an agreement - SEC filing

* Under agreement co will transfer its Hyderabad, India Unit & certain assets to Invecas for purchase price of $5 million, plus or minus cash

* Co is also implementing a limited workforce reduction, which is expected to impact about 30 additional employees worldwide

* Says is also implementing an initiative to reduce its infrastructure costs

* Estimates it will incur aggregate one-time charges of about $8 million to $19 million over next 6 to 9 months from workforce reduction

* Says company expects cash cost of restructuring charges will be approximately $2 million to $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below