Sept 14 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* Laureate Education Inc announces CEO transition plan

* Laureate Education Inc - ‍douglas Becker, Laureate’s Founder, chairman, and CEO, will become non-executive chairman of board of directors​

* Laureate Education Inc - ‍effective January 1, 2018, Eilif Serck-Hanssen, current president and chief administrative officer (CAO), will become CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: