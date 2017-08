BRIEF-Laureate Education reports Q2 earnings per share $0.28

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc-

* Laureate Education reports second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue $1.277 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍total enrollments at June 30, 2017 grew 2% compared to june 30, 2016​

* Laureate education - sees 2017 ‍total enrollments in range of 1,064,000 to 1,080,000, representing 2.0-3.5% growth as compared to December 31, 2016​

* Sees 2017 ‍revenues in range of $4,345 million to $4,386 million​

* Sees ‍2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $786 million to $795 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $4.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S